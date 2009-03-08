Advertisments

He becomes only the second Korean to win on the PGA Tour
Alone in front throughout, Yang shot a final round of 2-under 68 Sunday to finish one shot ahead of John Rollins and pick up his first PGA Tour victory.
The Korean took command with three straight birdies on the front side and wouldn't fold, picking up a two-year exemption and a check for $1,008,000. With the win, he qualified for next week's CA Championship at Doral, plus earned an invitation to next month's Masters.
Yang played last year's final round at PGA National by himself, going off first and needing only 1 hour, 53 minutes to finish.
He was there until the very end this time, pumping his fist in the air when his 50-footer for birdie nestled to a stop a foot away from the cup, giving him a tap-in for victory.
For a guy whose claim to fame was beating Tiger Woods at the 2006 HSBC Champions in Shanghai, it was a moment to savor.- AP
Yang played the best golf and was a deserving winner. He withstood challenges from Robert Allenby and John Rollins to win by one shot. This is the first time I ever saw Yang play, so I won't fathom a guess as to what kind of future success he'll have on the PGA Tour. The win gets him in next month's Masters.