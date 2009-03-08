Advertisments

Any clues as to what religion he may've converted to? Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in the Baltimore area for plotting to blow up a military recruitment...

1:53 PM | 10 comments

David Kopel: International Adoption: The Human Rights Position is an article in Global Policy by Harvard Law Professor Elizabeth Bartholet. A response article from Paulo Barrozo of Boston College Law School amplifies some...

12:53 PM | 1 comments

I've mentioned a couple of times that I'm a moderately dedicated blood donor. I've lost track of the precise number, but I know it's over seven gallons -- somewhere around...

11:00 AM | 18 comments

Remember when your mom monitored everything you watched on television, who your friends were, and what you did when you were out with them to make sure your weren't corrupting...

10:11 AM | 13 comments

There is a huge difference between a government that is "business-friendly" and a government that is "market-friendly." The Obama Administration resides squarely in the former category. First from American Thinker's...

9:50 AM | 2 comments

Over at Ace of Spades' site, Gabriel Malor has a very insightful (and typically hysterically vulgar) analysis of just how good a deal the Republicans worked with the Obama administration...

7:00 AM | 12 comments

If this doesn't nail the press' hypocrisy, nothing does: Interesting that the lamestream media, mindlessly mouthing the mantra of Sarah Palin's lack of intellectual curiosity never thought to ask John...

6:20 AM | 3 comments

Republicans and The White House reached an important compromise yesterday, which included a two year extension of most of the 2002 income tax rate adjustments for individuals and businesses, and...

6:20 AM | 11 comments

Or are we playing deadly games? When I read crap like this and think about the blood and treasure we're commiting to the fight, I am sickened: More than 500 suspected...

6:01 AM | 10 comments

The family's statement is most moving: Elizabeth Anania Edwards, mother, author, advocate died today at her home in Chapel Hill, surrounded by her family. Today we have lost the comfort...

6:23 PM | 14 comments