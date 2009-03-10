Advertisments

The course hosted last year's US Open won by Tiger Woods. From AP-
Torrey Pines Golf Course will host an LPGA Tour event for the first time in 27 years under an agreement to hold the Samsung World Championship on the South Course in September.The Samsung World Championship ought to make Torrey Pines its permanent home. Over the last 15 years, ten courses have hosted the tournament. Bottom line- This is great news for the LPGA.
The Samsung World Championship, to be held Sept. 17-20, features a 20-player field that includes the four major champions and top players from the money list. Paula Creamer won last year at Half Moon Bay in San Francisco.
It will be the second pro tournament this year at Torrey Pines, which has hosted the Buick Invitational since 1968. The public golf course along the Pacific bluffs gained more notoriety last year when Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open in a playoff.
The course will be nearly 1,000 yards shorter for the Samsung World Championship, which will be just over 6,700 yards.
The LPGA Tour last went to Torrey Pines for the 1983 Inamori Classic.
Tod Leonard of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote an excellent article detailing the LPGA's history in San Diego. It is well worth reading.