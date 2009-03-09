Advertisments

« Divison II School's Pitchers throw back to back no-hitters | Main | Stampeding fans lead to scoring error »

The mighty have fallen- U of Kentucky will accept NIT Bid if offered

Posted by Bill Jempty
Published: March 9, 2009 - 9:23 PM

The last time the school played in that tournament was 30 years ago. From ESPN-

The three letters Kentucky fans would rather spit than say may soon be coming to fruition. And if the Wildcats' postseason disintegrates to the NIT -- a seemingly likely scenario after UK's 60-53 loss to Florida on Saturday -- Kentucky has told the NIT it would accept the invitation.

"We're still planning on making the NCAA tournament but if we don't, we told them on Friday we would play," athletic director Mitch Barnhart said.

Barnhart admitted he and the coaching staff thought hard about the decision. Kentucky has made the NCAA Tournament every year since 1992 and its 17 straight NCAA appearances is the third-longest active streak, behind only Arizona (24) and Kansas (19).

UK hasn't played in the NIT since 1979. At this point, with a four-game losing streak and an RPI in the 70s, it appears that is where the Wildcats are headed unless they can win the SEC tournament title in Tampa.

Kentucky won't win the SEC so its the NIT or bust. The school made the right choice.

  • Currently 5/5
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
Rating: 5/5 (1 votes cast)

Close

Email this entry to:


Your email address:


Message (optional):


| Send To A Friend | Linking Blogs | Digg this!
Filed under: College Basketball

AddThis Feed Button

Comments (1)

They are horrible this seas... (Below threshold)

1. Posted by eallen | March 9, 2009 9:55 PM | Score: 0 (0 votes cast)
eallen:

They are horrible this season. It's just as bad in Indiana, worse actually. Two of the biggest programs in college history are in the toilet at the moment.

1. Posted by eallen | March 9, 2009 9:55 PM | Vote up Vote down Report this comment Score: 0 (0 votes cast)

Posted on March 9, 2009 21:55


Advertisments








Sports Headlines

Search


Contact

Send e-mail tips to us:

sportstips@wizbangblog.com

Subscribe Via E-Mail

Get Wizbang Sports in your inbox by submitting your email address below.

Get notified by post

The Wizbang® Network

Wizbang: Religious convert arrested for recruitment center bomb threat in Baltimore

Any clues as to what religion he may've converted to? Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in the Baltimore area for plotting to blow up a military recruitment...

1:53 PM | Comments 10 comments


Wizbang: "If you want to give to a charity... UNICEF is a poor choice"

David Kopel: International Adoption: The Human Rights Position is an article in Global Policy by Harvard Law Professor Elizabeth Bartholet. A response article from Paulo Barrozo of Boston College Law School amplifies some...

12:53 PM | Comments 1 comments


Wizbang: Publish And Be Damned

I've mentioned a couple of times that I'm a moderately dedicated blood donor. I've lost track of the precise number, but I know it's over seven gallons -- somewhere around...

11:00 AM | Comments 18 comments


Wizbang: Meet Michael J. Copps, control freak on steroids

Remember when your mom monitored everything you watched on television, who your friends were, and what you did when you were out with them to make sure your weren't corrupting...

10:11 AM | Comments 13 comments


Wizbang: Carnival of Crony Capitalism

There is a huge difference between a government that is "business-friendly" and a government that is "market-friendly." The Obama Administration resides squarely in the former category. First from American Thinker's...

9:50 AM | Comments 2 comments


Wizbang: Heat And Light

Over at Ace of Spades' site, Gabriel Malor has a very insightful (and typically hysterically vulgar) analysis of just how good a deal the Republicans worked with the Obama administration...

7:00 AM | Comments 12 comments


Wizbang: Sissy Willis has your quote of the day

If this doesn't nail the press' hypocrisy, nothing does: Interesting that the lamestream media, mindlessly mouthing the mantra of Sarah Palin's lack of intellectual curiosity never thought to ask John...

6:20 AM | Comments 3 comments


Wizbang: With Yesterday's Tax Deal, The Emperor Loses More of His New Clothes

Republicans and The White House reached an important compromise yesterday, which included a two year extension of most of the 2002 income tax rate adjustments for individuals and businesses, and...

6:20 AM | Comments 11 comments


Wizbang: Are we really at war in Afghanistan?

Or are we playing deadly games?  When I read crap like this and think about the blood and treasure we're commiting to the fight, I am sickened: More than 500 suspected...

6:01 AM | Comments 10 comments


Wizbang: Elizabeth Edwards dies at 61

The family's statement is most moving: Elizabeth Anania Edwards, mother, author, advocate died today at her home in Chapel Hill, surrounded by her family. Today we have lost the comfort...

6:23 PM | Comments 14 comments


Categories

Archives