Advertisments

They have compiled the longest winning streak in franchise history. Not only that, but the Charlotte Bobcats also own the longest streak in the Eastern Conference.A six game winning streak being the high note for a team with just six years in the league isn't unsual. Should a 28-35 team be worthy of a playoff spot? You have to remember Cleveland, Boston, and Orlando are so dominating the East that it skews the records for the last playoff qualifiers.
"The second. It's got to be, because we're a team that has aspirations of trying to backdoor our way into the playoffs and so it's really important that we're doing it right now," guard Raja Bell said. "It's great that it's a franchise record, but the timing couldn't be better for us."
Gerald Wallace had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Bobcats beat the New York Knicks 114-105 on Saturday night for their franchise-record sixth straight victory.
Boris Diaw added 22 points for the Bobcats, who have won nine of their last 13 in hopes of landing a playoff berth in Larry Brown's first season as coach. Charlotte pulled within a game of Chicago for eighth place.
Charlotte won't last long in the post season who ever their opponent ends up being. If they make it.