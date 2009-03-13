Advertisments

Is anyone shocked by this news?
An x-ray analysis of the bones of competitors in the Youth Games in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong discovered that 3,000 of the 15,000 athletes, or 20 per cent, had misrepresented their age.Steps are being taken to prevent a repeat at next year's Asia games. What happened in Beijing has so tainted Chinese sports, its going to be awfully hard to accept anyone's word that age shenanigans won't be happening there also.
Two thousand of them were too old to be eligible for youth competition, while one offender was seven years older than he claimed.
Suspicions of age-faking have dogged Chinese sport and caused embarrassment for China during last year's Olympic Games in Beijing. He Kexin, a gold medal-winning gymnast was investigated by the International Olympic Committee after being accused of being only 14 years old and ineligible.
Although Miss He was eventually cleared by the IOC, suspicions linger on and Bruno Grandi, the president of the International Gymnastics Federation recently gave an interview to the German press in which he said that there was "strong circumstantial evidence" of age falsification by the Chinese.
Comments (5)It is unbelievable that the... (Below threshold)
1. Posted by Sportsbook Review | April 5, 2009 1:50 AM | Score: 0 (0 votes cast)
It is unbelievable that they would pull a stunt like that..
2. Posted by Jay Adams | April 16, 2009 9:58 PM | Score: 0 (0 votes cast)
wow.... this should be really investigated cause falsification of public documents such as their age is a criminal offense and yet very unfair to the other contestants..
3. Posted by Jo | May 3, 2009 9:12 PM | Score: 0 (0 votes cast)
Bill,
I don't have your email address any longer so could only find you this way. An old post of yours from the old blog linked to one of my SOTD posts in 2007 has generated a threat against me. Please email me and I will forward it to you.
Thanks!
Jo
4. Posted by Paul Hooson | May 5, 2009 7:01 AM | Score: 0 (0 votes cast)
Bill this is way off-topic. But how's your health going? I sure miss your funny topics over at Wizbang such as those stupid criminal stories. You're a wonderful guy who deserves the best of health. The best to you.
5. Posted by Christina Viering | May 10, 2009 10:31 PM | Score: 1 (1 votes cast)
The nerve of those athletes is unbelievable.
