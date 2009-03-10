Advertisments

« The return of Maria Sharapova | Main | QB Alex Smith to stay in San Francisco »

NHL Left Winger Gary Roberts announces his retirement

Posted by Bill Jempty
Published: March 10, 2009 - 1:50 PM

This news comes as no surprise. As Roberts said this would be his last season, even before his recent year-ending injury. Good luck in retirement Gary.

Gary Roberts is retiring from the NHL after 21 seasons.

The Tampa Bay Lightning left winger made the announcement Tuesday. He had already said he would retire at the end of the season.

Roberts retired in 1996 because of a chronic neck injury but returned the following season. A Stanley Cup winner with the Calgary in 1989, he has 438 goals, 471 assists and 2,560 penalty minutes in 1,224 career games with the Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Lightning. He has three goals and four assists in 30 games this season.

Filed under: Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs

