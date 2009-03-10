Advertisments

« Torrey Pines to host 2009 LPGA tournament | Main | The return of Maria Sharapova »

Jacksonville Jaguar Matt Jones arrested after violating plea deal

Posted by Bill Jempty
Published: March 10, 2009 - 11:11 AM

He admitted in court to using alcohol. From the Jacksonville Times-Union

The career of Jaguars receiver Matt Jones took another damaging turn Monday when he was booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., for violating terms of the plea deal that placed him in a drug intervention program.

A participant in the Washington County Drug Court because of his felony cocaine arrest last July, Jones was booked at 6:21 p.m. Monday for possession of a controlled substance and held on a $150,000 bond, according to Washington County records.

But Jones' arrest Monday actually stemmed from a positive result on a random test for alcohol taken on Feb. 27, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

"We're aware of the situation and are still gathering information," said Jaguars general manager Gene Smith, who declined to comment further.

Terms of Jones' drug treatment program call for participants to abstain from drugs and alcohol, and individuals are tested randomly for the substances. Positive results from Jones' alcohol test came in late last week, and he appeared in court Monday to face Judge Mary Ann Gunn, who presides over the drug court, about the positive result.

According to Lisa Dennis, deputy prosecuting attorney for the drug court, the program's random tests can detect alcohol consumption from as far out as 72 hours prior to the sample being taken. Jones' sample was sent by the court to a laboratory in Memphis, Tenn., where the positive result was confirmed.

Jones may be in need of taking time off from the game so he can get his life in order. He's still young enough to bounce back, on the field and off.

Filed under: Crime and Thuggery, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL

